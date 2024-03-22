Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Down 2.8 %
LPCN opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.95.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lipocine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
