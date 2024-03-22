Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 2.8 %

LPCN opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lipocine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.