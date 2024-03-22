LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 target price for the company.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $116,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

