Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.74

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 76345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LQDA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LQDA

Liquidia Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

In other news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $192,466.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,623.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,605 shares of company stock worth $862,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.