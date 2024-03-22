Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $87.77 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,618,091 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,604,528.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00728354 USD and is up 9.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $334.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

