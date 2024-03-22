Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $87.77 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,618,091 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,604,528.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00728354 USD and is up 9.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $334.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
