Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.35. Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 1,140,857 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

