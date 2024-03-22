Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after purchasing an additional 196,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 491,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 712,671 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $80,465,000 after purchasing an additional 103,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.1 %

LPX opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.45%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

