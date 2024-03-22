Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,626. The company has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.36 and its 200-day moving average is $215.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

