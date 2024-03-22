Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 1.5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. 3,058,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 37,851,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

