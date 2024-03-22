Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 6,151,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 37,273,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

