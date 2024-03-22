Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.72. Lufax shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 2,533,379 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LU. Bank of America cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 275.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

