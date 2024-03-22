Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.49 per share.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $478.84 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $300.78 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.