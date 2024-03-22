Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $561.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $478.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $300.78 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

