Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $490.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $539.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price objective (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.38.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $80.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.31. 12,586,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.77 and its 200-day moving average is $441.63. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $304.19 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.