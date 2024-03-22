Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $515.00 at KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by KeyCorp from $570.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.59.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded down $72.37 on Friday, reaching $406.47. 16,327,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,290. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $304.19 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.77 and a 200-day moving average of $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

