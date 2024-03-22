Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $525.00 at Guggenheim

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.59.

LULU traded down $72.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,327,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,290. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $304.19 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,378,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after buying an additional 448,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

