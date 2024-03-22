Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $515.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $553.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.17.

LULU opened at $478.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.63. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $300.78 and a one year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,477,000 after buying an additional 139,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,756,000 after buying an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

