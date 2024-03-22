Lumi Credits (LUMI) One Day Volume Hits $52.49

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $52.49 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

