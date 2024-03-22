MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAG. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after acquiring an additional 406,335 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 17.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

