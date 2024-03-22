Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Down 0%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.07 and last traded at $46.10. 67,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 361,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

