Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Manchester United Price Performance

Manchester United stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Manchester United has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -124.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,684 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 373,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 278,111 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,169,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 426,040 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,243,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,982,000 after buying an additional 279,487 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 666,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 182,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

