Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 7.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 21,807,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 84,403,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 5.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 697,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 358,220 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.