Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $201.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $159.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MPC. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.39. The company had a trading volume of 439,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $200.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

