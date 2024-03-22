Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.02.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

