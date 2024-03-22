Marie-Anne Tawil Sells 5,014 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 5,014 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$46,078.66.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

DPM traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.