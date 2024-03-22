Marie-Anne Tawil Sells 5,014 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 5,014 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$46,078.66.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
DPM traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 EPS for the current year.
Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.