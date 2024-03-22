Mark Thompson Purchases 150 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$72.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,801.50.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutrien alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Mark Thompson acquired 150 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$71.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,759.50.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Thompson acquired 330 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$72.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,994.30.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at C$72.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$64.89 and a 1 year high of C$103.91.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.47). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.3659447 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 85.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.