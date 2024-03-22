Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.07.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $255.27 on Monday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $256.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.78.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

