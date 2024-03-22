Marshall Lux Acquires 27,100 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.57. 8,046,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,563,332. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.