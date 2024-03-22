Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,998,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,603,777. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

