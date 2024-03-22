Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.76 and last traded at $66.08. 2,102,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,524,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

