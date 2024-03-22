Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.44-3.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.045-2.165 billion. Masimo also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.67-0.74 EPS.

Masimo Trading Up 1.4 %

MASI traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.93. 319,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.44. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Masimo by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 77.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

