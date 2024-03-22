Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $476-501 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.69 million. Masimo also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.44-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.93. 313,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,814. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

