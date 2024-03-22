MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $24.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 118,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,590,660.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,151,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,992,603.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth $19,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,490 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $392.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

