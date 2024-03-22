McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.0072722.
McCoy Global Trading Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. McCoy Global has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.79.
About McCoy Global
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McCoy Global
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.