McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.0072722.
McCoy Global Stock Down 1.4 %
MCCRF opened at $1.45 on Friday. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
About McCoy Global
