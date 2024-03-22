McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.0072722.

McCoy Global Stock Down 1.4 %

MCCRF opened at $1.45 on Friday. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

