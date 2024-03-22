McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.3% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $283.97 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.84.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

