Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Medical Facilities Price Performance
MFCSF opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $7.77.
About Medical Facilities
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Facilities
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.