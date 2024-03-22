MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

MNOV stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.73. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MediciNova by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MediciNova by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.