MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

MNOV stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.73. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MediciNova by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MediciNova by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

