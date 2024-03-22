MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MNOV stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.73. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
