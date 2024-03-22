Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 69.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 109,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 91,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,852. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.