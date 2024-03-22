MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer David Michael Granger Sells 32,144 Shares

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83.

MEG Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$30.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$31.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55.

MEG Energy last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3185638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of MEG Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$30.36.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

