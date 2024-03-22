MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Desjardins

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.82.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MEG Energy

MEG Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$30.71. 433,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,250. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.80. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.3185638 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. Insiders have sold a total of 301,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,336 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.