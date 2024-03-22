Meter Governance Price Hits $2.17 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $56.96 million and approximately $161,612.19 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,326,968 coins and its circulating supply is 26,240,596 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

