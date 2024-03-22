Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $593,880.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $609,140.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.