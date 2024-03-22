Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

