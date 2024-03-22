MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $1,599.29

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,599.29, but opened at $1,520.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,496.56, with a volume of 353,263 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $860.81 and a 200-day moving average of $599.32. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,869.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total value of $1,884,869.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,869.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,512 shares of company stock worth $75,170,171 in the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

