Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RNMC)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

RNMC opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Institutional Trading of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter worth $427,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter.

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of mid-cap US equities. RNMC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

