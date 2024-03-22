MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 110.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.9% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 54,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

