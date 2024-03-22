MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Position Reduced by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in MiMedx Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDXG. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.06. 255,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.34. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. On average, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

