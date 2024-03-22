Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.25. 1,502,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,900,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $431.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $48,050.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

