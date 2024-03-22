Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) CFO Brian Schopfer Sells 90,910 Shares of Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 12.01%.

MIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 501,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

