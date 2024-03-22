Mizuho Cuts California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $63.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRC. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 65,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,685. California Resources has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $20,713,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

